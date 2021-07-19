Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mattel, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Mattel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MAT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.42 on Monday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Mattel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

