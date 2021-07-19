Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventas in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of VTR opened at $59.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ventas has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,228 shares of company stock worth $3,038,395. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 365,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ventas by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 530.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.