Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Infosys Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infosys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Infosys stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.94. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 1,210.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

