Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Wipro in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30.

WIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Wipro stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. Wipro has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

