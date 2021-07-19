JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of JCDXF opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

