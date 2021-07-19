Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,375,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,021,505 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $34,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 250,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 224,987 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,012,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,894,000 after purchasing an additional 667,235 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,294,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,865,000 after purchasing an additional 474,643 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

NYSE APLE opened at $14.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.54. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,234 shares of company stock worth $662,211 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.