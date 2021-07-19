Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585,910 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 6.46% of FLEX LNG worth $29,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth $12,586,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLNG opened at $13.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $712.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $81.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLNG shares. Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

