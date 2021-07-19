Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $37.40 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,015 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $37,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 614.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTS stock opened at $142.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.25. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $147.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 324,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $7,989,569.28. Insiders sold a total of 384,767 shares of company stock worth $16,136,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

