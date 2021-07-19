Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,670 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.77% of Vectrus worth $36,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vectrus by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vectrus by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Vectrus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vectrus by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Vectrus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 513,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,451,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE VEC opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $524.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

