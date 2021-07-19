Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,702 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $31,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $195.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.56. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $202.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

