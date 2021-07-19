Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.65.

JHG opened at $39.42 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $12,735,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

