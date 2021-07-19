Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $211,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of LCAAU opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

