Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $10,890,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $7,890,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $4,941,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $2,959,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $1,992,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.