Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 314.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 55,111 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $56,358,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $162,240,000.00. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $224,540.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,216,900 shares of company stock valued at $163,191,509. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of COR stock opened at $138.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.83. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

