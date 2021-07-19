Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 76,980 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 165.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,980 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 84,673 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PICB stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $30.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.