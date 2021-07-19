Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 33,742 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 818.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the third quarter worth $599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000.

BATS EDEN opened at €109.64 ($128.99) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €107.85. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12-month low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 12-month high of €71.11 ($83.66).

