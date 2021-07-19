Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 357 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Middlesex Water worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.47. 2,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,899. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.49. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $97.85.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

