Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,573,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after purchasing an additional 412,480 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,849. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.85. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,020,628 shares of company stock valued at $288,454,753. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.