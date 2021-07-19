iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,669 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,112,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $950,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $99.92 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $102.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

