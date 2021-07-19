iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 42,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $129.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.