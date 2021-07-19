iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Lowered by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after buying an additional 88,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,924,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,554 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $75.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

