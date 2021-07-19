iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $160.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.89. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

