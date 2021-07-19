iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,904 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $17,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9,401.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 33,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $50.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.