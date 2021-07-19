iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) is Inscription Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 100.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,636 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 1.05% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $52.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.91. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.57 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.