iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 324,639 shares.The stock last traded at $44.49 and had previously closed at $45.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.