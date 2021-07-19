iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 69.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,008 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $75.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

