iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $95.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,125. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69.

