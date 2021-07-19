Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Holdings Increased by QVT Financial LP

QVT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,396 shares during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up 1.3% of QVT Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. QVT Financial LP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $18,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 100,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,692. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.89. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.