Ion Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $126,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLCAU traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

