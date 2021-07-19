Ion Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at $2,526,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at $7,621,000.

Shares of Colicity stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

