Ion Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000. Playtika makes up 0.6% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at $307,955,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $233,980,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $112,241,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $44,908,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $29,577,000. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $22.55 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

