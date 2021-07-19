Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,764,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,508. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

