Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,764,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Investview stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,508. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19.
About Investview
Featured Article: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.