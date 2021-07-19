Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,438 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 296% compared to the typical volume of 615 call options.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.07. 11,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,055. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $105.12 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.16.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,002 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after purchasing an additional 179,674 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,428,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $136,289,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

