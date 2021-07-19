Investors Buy High Volume of CymaBay Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,366 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 366% compared to the average volume of 508 call options.
CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.06.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
