Investors Buy High Volume of CymaBay Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,366 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 366% compared to the average volume of 508 call options.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 129,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 250,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

