InvestDigital Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,801.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $248,323.22 and approximately $15,801.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 116,205,281 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

