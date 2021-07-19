Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MHIVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.40 price target on shares of Invesque in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $2.75) on shares of Invesque in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHIVF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87. Invesque has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

