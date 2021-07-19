Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $286.33 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $200.05 and a one year high of $294.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.00.

