Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Down 50.6% in June

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the June 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ISDX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.52. 9,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,106. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $32.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISDX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Company Profile

