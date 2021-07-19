Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQJ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 249,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $35.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

