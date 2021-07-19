Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIE stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $14,657,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 119,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 96,191 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,418,000.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

