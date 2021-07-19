Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PIE stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.
About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
