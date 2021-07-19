Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 25,284 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $14.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IVA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 0.28% of Inventiva as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

