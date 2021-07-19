Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.32. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

