inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Up 56.5% in June

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 88,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 329,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,346. inTEST has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $143.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in inTEST by 66,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in inTEST by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.