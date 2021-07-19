International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 604,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,549 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in International Paper were worth $32,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of IP stock opened at $59.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.19.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

