Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $35.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $296.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

