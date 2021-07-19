Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.

TSE IPL opened at C$20.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 22.59. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$11.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1516928 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.16.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

