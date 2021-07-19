Inter Pipeline Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.

TSE IPL opened at C$20.94 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$21.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.59.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1516928 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.16.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

