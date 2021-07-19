Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 16th

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

IPL opened at C$20.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$11.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.01. The firm has a market cap of C$8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.44.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1516928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.16.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

