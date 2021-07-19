Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.Inter Parfums also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IPAR traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 59,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,178. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.40.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

