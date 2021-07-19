Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $73.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.71.

INTC stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

